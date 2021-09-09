Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Clever Leaves worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,697. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

