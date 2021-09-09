Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

