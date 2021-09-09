Cogeco Communications’ (CCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.50.

Shares of CCA opened at C$116.79 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

