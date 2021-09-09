Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Down 0.5%

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$92.15 and last traded at C$92.15. 4,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

CGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.92.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.0483354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

