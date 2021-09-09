Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $596.14

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 596.14 ($7.79) and traded as low as GBX 546 ($7.13). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 12,180 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £232.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 555.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

