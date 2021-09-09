Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $133,131.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.