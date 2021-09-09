Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 369,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.09. 71,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,424. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

