Color Platform Trading Up 115.4% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $384,477.76 and $232.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,441.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.35 or 0.01436987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00569051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.