Commerce Bank Buys 450 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

