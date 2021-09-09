Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AON by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,525,000 after purchasing an additional 109,239 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000.

AON stock opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

