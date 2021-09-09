Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,745 shares of company stock valued at $75,379,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET opened at $359.56 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

