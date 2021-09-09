Commerce Bank Sells 2,915 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $629.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $581.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

