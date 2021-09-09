Comparing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.08 $11.22 million $0.45 18.24 HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.33 $10.30 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western New England Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76% HMN Financial 28.86% 13.58% 1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

