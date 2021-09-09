Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.38 billion 1.12 $75.08 million $1.70 12.97

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A WW International 4.49% -17.27% 6.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 WW International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. WW International has a consensus target price of $37.38, indicating a potential upside of 69.50%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

WW International beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

