Comparing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Traeger alerts:

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09%

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.61 $147.07 million $3.10 26.40

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Traeger and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Given iRobot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Traeger.

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.