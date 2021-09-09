Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle Sells 6,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CPSI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 107,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

