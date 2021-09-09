Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

BBCP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $488.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

