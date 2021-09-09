Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 102.58 ($1.34) on Thursday. Concurrent Technologies has a one year low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.26 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

