Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 102.58 ($1.34) on Thursday. Concurrent Technologies has a one year low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.26 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
