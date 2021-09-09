CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

