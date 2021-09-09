Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

