Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

