Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.71

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.71 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 283730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 284.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

