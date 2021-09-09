Convex Finance (CVX) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.93 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $12.90 or 0.00027900 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $275.70 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

