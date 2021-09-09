Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

