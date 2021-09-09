CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 654.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.