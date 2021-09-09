Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. 46,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

