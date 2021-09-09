Cowen Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.
Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,635. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,035,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cigna by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $6,304,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
