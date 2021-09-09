Cowen Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,635. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,035,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cigna by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $6,304,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

