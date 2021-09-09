Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

COWN stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

