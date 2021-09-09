Credits Price Hits $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $132,734.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

