Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CRNX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $916.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.