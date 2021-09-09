Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $916.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

