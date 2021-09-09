Critical Analysis: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carver Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.18 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

Carver Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

