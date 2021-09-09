Critical Comparison: Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) versus NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $453.76 million 3.72 $12.56 million N/A N/A NSK $7.05 billion 0.51 $3.34 million N/A N/A

Capstone Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NSK.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 26.06% 20.06% 12.40% NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05%

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Mining and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus target price of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 78.35%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than NSK.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats NSK on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

