Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

