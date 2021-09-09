CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $872.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

