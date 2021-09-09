Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 58,974 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.60. 16,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

