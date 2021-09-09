Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

LBRDK stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,092. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.