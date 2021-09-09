Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 135,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,757. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.