Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 835 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 407,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

