Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $233.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.41 and its 200-day moving average is $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.