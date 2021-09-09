CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.89. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.