CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce sales of $291.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,252. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.