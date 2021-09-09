D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

