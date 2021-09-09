Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,173 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

