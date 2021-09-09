Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €91.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.14 ($107.23).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI traded down €1.67 ($1.96) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €68.71 ($80.84). The company had a trading volume of 3,282,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.