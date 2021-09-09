Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $86.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $81.23 on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $50.62 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

