Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

