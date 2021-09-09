Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $151.10 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

