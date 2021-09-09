Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

