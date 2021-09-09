Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

