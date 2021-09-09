Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of XME opened at $44.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

